Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Holdings Decreased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 31,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 52,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Theory Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 115,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

QQQJ opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average is $24.29. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $33.97.

