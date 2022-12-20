Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys New Position in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 196,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.

SRH Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SRH Total Return Fund stock opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.24. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

SRH Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd. This is an increase from SRH Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

About SRH Total Return Fund

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

