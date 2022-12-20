Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $2.14 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.8% during the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 16,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE DHR opened at $258.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.22 and a 200-day moving average of $266.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.15.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

