Good Life Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMFL. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 102,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 15,243 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 985,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,575,000 after acquiring an additional 349,534 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:OMFL opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.51.

