Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Purchases 1,211 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,816 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 45.1% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 188.9% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 3,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 249.2% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $898,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $149.87 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.82 and a 12 month high of $402.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $473.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Tesla from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.91.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

