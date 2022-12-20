Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 195.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,817 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 3,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $898,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $149.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.27. The firm has a market cap of $473.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.82 and a 12-month high of $402.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.91.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

