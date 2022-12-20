Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 230.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in Tesla by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 3,249 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 216.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 208.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Tesla from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tesla to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Tesla from $267.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.91.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $149.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.27. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.82 and a 12-month high of $402.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

