IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 948 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 16.4% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Tesla by 14.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,850 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $74,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $149.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.09 and a 200-day moving average of $240.27. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.82 and a 52-week high of $402.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.91.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

