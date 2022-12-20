Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $37,000 in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.94.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of EMN stock opened at $80.71 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.25 and its 200-day moving average is $87.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.