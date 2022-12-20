Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Andrew Livingston Buys 27 Shares

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) insider Andrew Livingston acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 567 ($6.89) per share, with a total value of £153.09 ($185.97).

Andrew Livingston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 19th, Andrew Livingston acquired 29 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 505 ($6.13) per share, with a total value of £146.45 ($177.90).

Shares of HWDN stock opened at GBX 563.20 ($6.84) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 560.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 589.31. The firm has a market cap of £3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 1,003.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.33. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 472.20 ($5.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 945.60 ($11.49).

About Howden Joinery Group

HWDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 780 ($9.48) to GBX 620 ($7.53) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 937 ($11.38) to GBX 800 ($9.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 660 ($8.02) to GBX 580 ($7.05) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 766.25 ($9.31).

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

