Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Andrew Livingston Buys 27 Shares

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) insider Andrew Livingston acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 567 ($6.89) per share, with a total value of £153.09 ($185.97).
Andrew Livingston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 19th, Andrew Livingston acquired 29 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 505 ($6.13) per share, with a total value of £146.45 ($177.90).
Howden Joinery Group Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of HWDN stock opened at GBX 563.20 ($6.84) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 560.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 589.31. The firm has a market cap of £3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 1,003.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.33. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 472.20 ($5.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 945.60 ($11.49).
About Howden Joinery Group
Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.
