877 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Bought by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TotalEnergies from €66.00 ($70.21) to €68.00 ($72.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $59.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $156.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.35. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. Analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.529 per share. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.