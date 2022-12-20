Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Buys £151.43 in Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) insider Simon Litherland bought 19 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 797 ($9.68) per share, with a total value of £151.43 ($183.95).

Simon Litherland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Britvic alerts:

On Monday, December 5th, Simon Litherland sold 9,546 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 811 ($9.85), for a total value of £77,418.06 ($94,045.26).

Britvic Stock Down 0.3 %

BVIC stock opened at GBX 799.95 ($9.72) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,514.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 767.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 792.52. Britvic plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 697.50 ($8.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 960 ($11.66).

Britvic Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a GBX 21.20 ($0.26) dividend. This is an increase from Britvic’s previous dividend of $7.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.76%. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is 48.11%.

BVIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 935 ($11.36) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 960 ($11.66) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 830 ($10.08) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Britvic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 981.25 ($11.92).

About Britvic

(Get Rating)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.