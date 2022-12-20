Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 208.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,725 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,410 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Tesla by 269,229.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,738,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,687 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after buying an additional 1,317,687 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,676,072,000 after buying an additional 811,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2,437.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 674,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $454,485,000 after buying an additional 648,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Tesla from $267.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tesla to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.91.

Insider Activity

Tesla Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $149.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.09 and a 200 day moving average of $240.27. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.82 and a 12 month high of $402.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

