Bangor Savings Bank Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 213.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 3,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $898,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Global Equities Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $149.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.82 and a 1 year high of $402.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.27.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

