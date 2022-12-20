Short Interest in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Drops By 9.2%

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 309,200 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the November 15th total of 340,500 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.
Fathom Stock Down 13.6 %
NASDAQ:FTHM opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.66. Fathom has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27.
Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $111.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.23 million. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 28.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Fathom will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Scott N. Flanders bought 6,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $38,770.34. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott N. Flanders bought 38,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $180,932.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,432.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott N. Flanders bought 6,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $38,770.34. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,290.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 81,642 shares of company stock worth $424,952. Corporate insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTHM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fathom by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 28,146 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Fathom by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Fathom in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fathom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 112,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fathom by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 13,639 shares in the last quarter. 24.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.
