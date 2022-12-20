First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the November 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 1,614.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DALI opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.34.

