Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires 5,262 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 68.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCL. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CCL opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $23.86.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 65.42% and a negative net margin of 73.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

