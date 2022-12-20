Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Short Interest Update

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 830,100 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the November 15th total of 915,900 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 879 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $79,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.99. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $56.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $390.87 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

