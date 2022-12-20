Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $745,000 Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 37.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

Insider Activity

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $77.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.75.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.