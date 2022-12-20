Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 10,821 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,821 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sabre by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its position in shares of Sabre by 2.3% during the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 81,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Sabre by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sabre by 17.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sabre by 3.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 65,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $12.08.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

