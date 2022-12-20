Sawtooth Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after buying an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in McKesson by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in McKesson by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in McKesson by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.00.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,678. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $375.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $374.94 and a 200 day moving average of $352.40. The company has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $229.04 and a 12-month high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. The company had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

