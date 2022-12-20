Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $848,000 Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 128.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 171,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.3 %

CL opened at $77.98 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.94 and a 200-day moving average of $76.71. The stock has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CL. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

