Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in ABB during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in ABB by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas cut ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $39.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day moving average is $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.04.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). ABB had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

