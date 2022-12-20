Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 1,046 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $12,675,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Synopsys by 6.2% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Synopsys by 0.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Synopsys by 119.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,292,000 after purchasing an additional 511,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.55.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS opened at $323.39 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.