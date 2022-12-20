SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,544 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 103.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 197.9% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.28 and a 52-week high of $31.52.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.