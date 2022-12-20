The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Boosted by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,874,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.5 %

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,304,295 shares in the company, valued at $26,764,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $344.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $354.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.98. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $412.66. The company has a market capitalization of $116.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

