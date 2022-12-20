Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Radnor Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 4.4% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 376,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,075,000 after purchasing an additional 188,157 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 345.8% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 16,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.6% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of XOM opened at $105.17 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The company has a market cap of $433.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.80.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.