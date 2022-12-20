Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,413 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $105.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $433.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

