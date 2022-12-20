Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 2,153 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,855,747,000 after acquiring an additional 346,470 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,172,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,970,000 after acquiring an additional 834,377 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,302,351,000 after acquiring an additional 200,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,442,300,000 after acquiring an additional 704,434 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $98.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $110.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,550 shares of company stock worth $1,275,255. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.05.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

