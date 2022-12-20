Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 33,081 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,081 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TNF LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 115,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after buying an additional 34,413 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 37,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3,259.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 124,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 120,392 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS EFG opened at $84.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.12. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

