Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 2,650 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 53.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,657,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $976,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 19.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,767,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,046,000 after purchasing an additional 923,404 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.87.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 0.7 %

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $71.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

