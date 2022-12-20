IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 1,735 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Dover during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Dover by 46.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Dover by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the first quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Dover during the first quarter valued at about $509,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $132.38 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.01 and its 200 day moving average is $129.18.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Dover’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

