IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.55 Million Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 409.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $71.53 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.87.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

