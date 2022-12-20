IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 102.2% in the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 7,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 99.2% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at $86,000. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WPC. Raymond James raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

WPC stock opened at $80.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.065 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 168.25%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

