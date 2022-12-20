IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 7,992 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $2,472,575,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $2,268,599,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,802,238,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,493,855,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,000,797,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTRA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.58. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. On average, analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

