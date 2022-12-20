IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 1,298 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,573 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,023 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of VMware by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 687 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. StockNews.com cut VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on VMware to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.86.

VMware Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VMware stock opened at $120.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.70. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $136.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. VMware had a negative return on equity of 1,930.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. Analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

