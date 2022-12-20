IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,267 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.82.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.00%.

CFG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

