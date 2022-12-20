IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,153 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1,005.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 68,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 62,649 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $2,140,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 158,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WTRG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.2 %

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

WTRG stock opened at $46.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

In other news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $410,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

