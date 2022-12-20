Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 410.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

GPC stock opened at $175.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

