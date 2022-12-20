IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 1,360 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 2,222.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $4,228,195.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,865.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,865.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,512 shares of company stock worth $4,758,381. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Down 1.5 %

TRGP opened at $69.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.08 and its 200 day moving average is $67.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.13 and a beta of 2.35.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.39). Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

