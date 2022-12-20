Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 14,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 223,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

