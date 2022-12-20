Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 48.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $51,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 742.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.94.

Equity Residential Stock Down 1.9 %

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

EQR stock opened at $59.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also

