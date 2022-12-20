Ridgewood Investments LLC Makes New $94,000 Investment in SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 54,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of SRAX by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 2,426,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,721,000 after buying an additional 1,258,976 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SRAX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 29,682 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of SRAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SRAX by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRAX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 22.76% of the company’s stock.
SRAX Trading Down 9.2 %
NASDAQ:SRAX opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22. SRAX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $5.50.
SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.
