Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Buys 3,420 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,914.6% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 17,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 17,002 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4,087.9% during the third quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,912.2% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 42,221 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,934.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $88.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.77.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.