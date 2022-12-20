Beacon Financial Group Boosts Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $868,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $93.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.85 and a 200 day moving average of $96.40. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $117.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

