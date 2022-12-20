Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 1,867 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.29. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $62.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

