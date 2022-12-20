Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group lowered its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $81,970,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,947,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,878,000 after buying an additional 3,269,484 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 5,547.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,323,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,553,000 after buying an additional 2,282,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,488,000 after buying an additional 1,591,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

DOC stock opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.03.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Physicians Realty Trust

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson acquired 17,760 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $269,241.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.