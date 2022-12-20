Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Grows Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $234.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $185.72 and a one year high of $242.63.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. Hershey’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.31.

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $339,927.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,884.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $339,927.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,884.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total value of $168,622.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,857.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $9,807,121 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

