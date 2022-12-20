Beacon Financial Group Increases Stock Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in WPP were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WPP by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WPP by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 4.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WPP shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. ING Group started coverage on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 900 ($10.93) to GBX 850 ($10.33) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 915 ($11.12) to GBX 864 ($10.50) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $886.75.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $48.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.41. WPP plc has a 1 year low of $39.67 and a 1 year high of $83.69.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

