Tompkins Financial Corp Takes Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.35.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

